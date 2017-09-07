Sutton thug knocked out “good samaritan” in Mansfield fracas

A Sutton thug knocked a woman unconscious during a brawl in Mansfield town centre which she was trying to calm down, a court heard.

Liam Rice chased after a man who was being led away by a female friend from an altercation in the early hours of Sunday, May 28, on Stockwell Gate.

CCTV showed Rice, 20, of Cosgrove Road, running after the man with a gang of his friends, and hitting the woman, leaving her on the ground, and then chasing off again after the man.

He admitted common assault when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on August 31. The case was adjourned to September 7, for a probation report.

The court heard the self-employed electrician was cautioned on June 17, for using racist language in a row with a taxi driver.

Probation officer Cheryl Nisbett said Rice had been drinking, but was only a four on a one to ten scale of drunkeness and could remember the incident.

She said: “He felt he was being goaded and he took the bait. He is extremely remorseful. He knows he could have walked away. He said testosterone took over.”

Chris Lacey, mitigating, said: “He was horrified by the blow.”

District judge Andrew Meachin said: “In hindsight you realise what you did was dreadful. Having knocked her out you still continued to chase the man and got your punch in. You continued with your violence.

“Fortunately she didn’t sustain serious injury but she was hospitalised.”

He gave Rice eight weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and ordered him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

Rice must pay £150 compensation to the woman and £85 costs.