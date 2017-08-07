Sutton teen was unlicensed and over the limit

A Sutton teen who was caught over the limit had neither a driving licence nor insurance, a court heard.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance on New Lane, Stanton Hill, in the early hours of July 23, and saw Jaelen Mead get out of a car.

A test revealed he had 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Mead, 18, of New Lane, admitted driving with excess alcohol, and without a licence or insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

The court heard he had ten convictions from 18 offences, with the most recent in March 2017, when he was fined for breaching a criminal behaviour order.

Yvonne Wragg, mitigating, said: “His father has been paying for his driving licence and bought the car he was driving.

“He was at a house party and had a little bit to drink. This is an extremely low reading.”

She said Mead was “slowly turning his life around” and had “obtained work and a girlfriend and is not associating with the peers when he was committing those offences.”

“He fully accepts he shouldn’t have done it,” she added.

She said the biggest punishment would be having a car sitting outside his house which he would be unable to drive.

Mead was fined £80, with court costs of £85 and an £85 victim surcharge. He was also banned from driving for 12 months, but was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course which will reduce the disqualification by 91 days if completed before March 2018.