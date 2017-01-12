Sutton man ran at neighbour with claw hammer after Facebook feud

A Sutton man ran at his neighbour with a “medieval” claw hammer after a bitter feud on Facebook, a court heard.

Aaron Guy turned up at the house on Percival Crescent, at 10.30pm, on Boxing Day, and demanded the man come to the door, said Robert Carr, prosecuting.

“Mr Guy picked up a claw hammer about one-foot long from the garden wall and began waving it and ran at the man.

“His neighbour described it as being like a medieval hammer and was in fear of his life.

“He told police his neighbour had been goading him via Facebook and telling him to come to his address”, said Mr Carr.

“Mr Guy said he took the claw hammer for use in self defence.”

Mary Dixon, mitigating, said the “long-standing” feud began when his neighbour threatened Guy’s son in the street, and he had sent him messages about his wife and son.

He denied running at his neighbour. His father had died last year and he had been on anti-depressants, said Mrs Dixon.

“He was greatly under pressure.”

She said his neighbour had armed himself with a skateboard.

Guy, 40, admitted possessing an offensive weapon when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Cheryl Nesbit, of the probation service, said his neighbour had made lewd comments about his wife and sent him messages and texts.

“On Boxing Day it came to a head,” she said. “Because the gentleman had been seen with weapons, he took the hammer.”

“He is a man who has been struggling significantly with mental health problems.

“He has been diagnosed with intrusive thoughts and feels the need to sleep downstairs to protect his family from any possible danger.”

Guy was given a six months, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to undergo ten days of rehabilitation.

He must also pay a £115 surcharge with £85 costs, and the hammer was destroyed.