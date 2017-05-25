Sutton man invented Xbox theft and wasted police time

A Sutton man wasted police time when he told them his Xbox had been stolen by burglars, a court heard.

Mark Black told officers the device had been taken from his home on December 17, last year, but a search of his lounge later revealed it was under the television all the time.

Ruth Snodin, prosecuting, said Black had “a long history of dishonesty”, including convictions for fraud, which tailed off ten years ago.

Black, 49, of Clegg Hill Drive, Huthwaite, admitted the offence when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Abbey Edwards, mitigating, said: “He says he was genuninely burgled on this date, but the Xbox wasn’t taken.

“All through his adult life and teenage years he has had a very strong addiction to heroin.

“In 2008 he suffered a severe heart attack which meant open heart surgery and after being in hospital he was free from heroin and he had a bit of a wake-up call.

“He realised he wouldn’t live long if he carried on with his lifestyle.”

Black was fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £30 victim surcharge,