Sutton man fined £200 for text plea to ex

A Sutton man has been fined for sending texts to his ex-partner on the morning he received legal paperwork banning him from contacting her, a court has heard.

Steven Buttery, 31, of Moorland Close, admitted breaking a non-molestation order the day after it was imposed by Mansfield Magistrates Court, on August 10.

Prosecutor Donna Fawcett said Buttery told police his mother sent the first message asking for his belongings, but he accepted sending two more.

Buttery, a roofer, told the court: “I didn’t receive the paperwork until 7.30am. I didn’t read it because I was on my way to work.

“If I had, I wouldn’t have sent the messages. I just want my belongings back.”

On Wednesday, district judge Jonathan Taaffe noted none of the messages were threatening, but said: “This court takes breaches of court orders very seriously.”

He fined Buttery £200 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.