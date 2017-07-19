Sutton man assaulted partner after 12-pint binge with cocaine

Have your say

A Sutton man who assaulted his partner after a 12-pint booze and cocaine session was so shocked by his behaviour he left the area afterwards, a court has heard.

Drunken Callum Tierney started arguing and pulling at the bedroom door of the woman’s Station Road flat, on July 9, said prosecutor Judith Kirkham.

“The alcohol clearly affected him. He began shouting abuse at her. He damaged her i-phone.

“She said “Please stop.” He grabbed her around the throat and pushed her across the room.”

He smashed the television, causing £247 of damage, Miss Kirkham added.

“Police arrived very quickly. She had no physical injuries. In interview he was very frank. He was drunk and angry and had been drinking since the afternoon,” she said.

“It was all a bit of a blur to him.”

The court heard their nine-month relationship ended after the drinking session which saw Tierney consume 12 pints of lager, while his victim downed eight.

Tierney, 26, now of Whitcomb Gardens, Top Valley, Nottingham, admitted assault and causing criminal damage when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

Melanie Hoffman, mitigating, said Tierney was “genuinely shocked” and “very disappointed” by the way he had behaved.

“He moved out of the area because he didn’t want to cause the complainant any further distress,” she said.

“He consumed more alcohol than he would normally. He hasn’t had any alcohol since.”

She said that Tierney, a care worker of previous good character, had hoped to become a support worker, but this was now unlikely thanks to his conviction.

A probation officer said Tierney was unable to remember much of what had happened because he was intoxicated by alcohol and cocaine.

There were no other instances of domestic abuse, the court heard.

He was given a 12 month community order, with 20 days of a rehabilitation activity and 40 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay £247 compensation. He was banned from contacting his ex partner until further notice.