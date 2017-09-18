Sutton insomniac hit noisy man with bike handlebars after he was woken

A Sutton insomniac smashed a man over the head with bike handlebars after he was woken up by shouting outside, a court heard.

Dane Bent came out of his home on Outram Street, at 3pm, on September 2, after telling a man who was shouting in the street he was “coming to sort him out.”

“He came out holding the handlebars of a bike and hit the man on the head, causing blood to flow,” said prosecutor Joanne Reynolds.

His victim was taken to King’s Mill Hospital where a three quarter inch gash on the top of his head had to be glued.

“In police interview he said he was an insomniac, and had only just managed to get to sleep,” said Ms Reynolds. “He said he was angry and not thinking.

“He wasn’t sure why he picked up the metal bar and said the male was goading him to hit him, and he did.”

Bent, 26, admitted assault by beating and possession of an offensive weapon, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Sarah Neale, mitigating, said Bent had lived in the private-rented flat for three years, opposite a house where there have been numerous difficulties with noise and anti-social behaviour.

“He shouted “Shut up” and denies threatening them,” she said. “He suffers from depression and anxiety and really struggles to get some sleep.”

“He says he was provoked by the two men in the street, who were shouting.”

Miss Neale added: “He wants to get on to a local community committee to deal with the noise problems properly.”

Probation officer Cheryl Nisbett said Bent only planned to frighten the men, and had no previous convictions for violence.

Bent was given six months in prison, suspended for a year, for possessing the weapon, and four months for the assault, also suspended, to run at the same time.

He was also ordered to carry out 15 days of rehabilitation to deal with decision-making and his mental health issues.

He must pay £100 compensation, with a victim surcharge of £115, and £85 costs.