Sutton barman lashed out in after hours row

A Sutton barman lashed out at a fellow worker in an after hours row at the Nag’s Head pub, a court heard.

Stewart Marriott threatened to kill the man and “bury him where no one would ever find him”, said Robert Carr, prosecuting, at around 2.30am, on January 7.

When his victim told Marriott to grow up, he pushed the man to the floor and punched him in the nose before walking out of the Low Street pub.

The court heard trouble had been brewing between the pair in the last few months, but Marriott’s victim thought it had blown over, added Mr Carr.

Stewart Marriott, 32, of Brookdale Road, admitted common assault, when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Wednesday.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said the dad-of-two had worked at the pub for three years but “unfortunately they had their differences.”

He said Marriott’s victim had made comments about his children.

Ms Pursglove said Marriott denied making threats and told her: “I would never normally react in the way that I did.”

The court heard both men had kept their jobs, but were warned their behaviour was unacceptable.

Marriott was fined £120 and told to pay £100 compensation, with court costs of £85.