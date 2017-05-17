SURVEY: Which party’s policies have found favour with East Midlands voters?

The Conservatives’ plans to recruit 10,000 more mental health workers has found favour among voters in the East Midlands.

A new survey found 42.7% of respondents in the region agreed with the policy.

That was the most support for any major pledge by any of the major parties heading into the 2017 general election.

The proposed mental health recruitment drive even found strong levels of support among people planning to vote for other parties.

Some 61.3% of people saying they plan to vote Lib Dem and 48.7% of would-be Labour voters agree with the Tory plan.

Other Conservative manifesto pledges were less popular in the East Midlands.

Some 36.9% backed their promise to cap energy prices while 32.5% backed plans to cut immigration to the tens of thousands a year.

Labour’s most popular pledge in the East Midlands was their promise of a £10 an hour minimum wage.

That was supported by 41.5% of respondents.

Increasing education spending by £6bn a year (supported by 40.1% in the region) and halting hospital closures (38.5%) also polled well.

The Lib Dem’s most popular promise was extra education spending while for the Green party it was scrapping tuition fees.

The study, run in partnership with Google Surveys, was completed online by more than 8,000 people across the regions of England.