Students help renovate empty Acis properties

College students are gaining real life experience in renovating properties as they prepare for trade careers thanks to a new partnership.

Social housing provider Acis has teamed up with the Construction Career College in Gainsborough to give hands on opportunities to the future generation of tradespeople.

Students from the college are being given the chance to renovate and refurbish some of Acis’ empty properties so they can be re-let to people in the area.

The project has been funded by Teach Too and sees groups of around 20 students working alongside tradespeople from the Acis company, Prime.

It is giving them practical, real-life skills as they train for their qualifications.

Jill Dickson, Volunteer and Employability Coordinator, said: “This project is all about giving young people direct experience of today’s industry so they’re ready to hit the ground running when they qualify and enter the workplace.

“We’re committed to developing the next generation of multi-skilled tradespeople.”

The first renovation was completed in May, with students fitting a new kitchen, refurbishing a bathroom, and undertaking plastering and decorating in a flat in one of Acis’ sheltered accommodation schemes in Gainsborough.

Participating students were presented with a certificate and Screwfix vouchers by Acis Chief Executive, Greg Bacon, at a small ceremony following the work.

Kieran Cowan, one of the students who participated, said: “It has been a privilege to be part of this project, I have gained valuable on-site experience.”

Rick Long, Head of Career Colleges at Lincoln College, said: “This is a perfect example of real collaboration between employer and educator, both investing to create inspiring opportunities for young people.”