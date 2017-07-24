Students help raise cash for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance

Students from across an East Midlands-based multi-academy trust, the Diverse Academies Learning Partnership, came together to present Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance with a cheque for more than £1,500.
The youngsters took part in a range of fundraising activities, including ‘welly wanging’ throughout the academic year.
The students are pictured with Karen Carter of Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.
