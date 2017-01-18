Student’s business in the frame

By Jack Dinsley, 17 senior correspondent for Junior Gazette

Samantha Kilsby is a Year 13 student who currently attends Carr Hill High School and Sixth Form Centre.

When I last interviewed the student, she was progressing with her photography work but now she has achieved more.

At the end of last year, Samantha Kilsby launched her business selling her own photography but with a twist. Her photography and graphic designs can be purchased on several different items. This includes tote bags, throw pillows, iPhone cases, journals and apparel.

Samantha currently studies photography, media and ICT (information and communications technology) at Carr Hill.

She uses photography and ICT to her advantage of creating the best work possible.

Through photography she can find new photographers, which inspired her own work.

Meanwhile, between both ICT and photography she can find new ways of editing her photography work.

When I asked Sam why she launched her own business, she said: “I wanted to launch a business to allow me to become my own independent artist and be able to share my work with the artist community.”

Sam went onto discuss what she would like to achieve through her business.

She added: “I would like to achieve a state where my business goes onto display more pieces and products.

“I’d also like to create a revenue from my work.”

Although, photography isn’t the direct profession that Samantha wants to take, it will be something that will remain as a hobby along her chosen career.

No matter what Samantha has in mind, she puts in one hundred and ten percent into everything she does.

I have modelled for Samantha since I interviewed her previously and I always feel like I am working with a professional photographer.

If you would like to check out Samantha’s business, this is the link: www.redbubble.com/people/samik337.