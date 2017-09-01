Star chefs on the menu for Clumber Park food festival

Celebrity chefs Phil Vickery and Rosemary Shrager will be helping to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Clumber Park Festival of Food and Drink this month.

The festival is on Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17 and Phil and Rosemary will be joined by finalists from last year’s Great British Bake Off.

Phil will appear at the festival’s cookery theatre on Saturday alongside Bake Off finalist Jane Beedle.

As well as showcasing some of the ideas featured on on ITV’s This Morning, Phil will also be sharing recipes from his new book Phil Vickery’s Essential Gluten Free.

Rosemary Shrager will appear on the Sunday alongside Bake Off finalist Andrew Smyth.

Rosemary proved she could cook just about anything, anywhere, when she took part in I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here.

She is best known for appearing on many TV programmes including Rosemary Shrager’s School for Cooks, The Real Marigold Hotel and now The Big Family Cooking Showdown.

Ticket prices start from just £7 in advance with free entry into Clumber Park.

For more information, visit www.festivaloffoodanddrink.co.uk