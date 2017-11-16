St Augustine’s pupils take a trip to Parliament

Members of the school council from St Augustine’s School in Worksop had a special day out in London to visit the Houses of Parliament, organised by Bassetlaw MP John Mann.

The pupils travelled by train to London and had a very exciting day.

The first stop for the children was a visit to stand outside Number 10 Downing Street, the official residence of the Prime Minister.

This was a once in a lifetime opportunity for many of the children.

They got to speak to senior police officers at the gates to the street about what their job entailed.

And they even managed to get a glance of our the Prime Minister herself as she left in her car later that morning.

Later in the day they visited the Palace of Westminster where they were greeted by John Mann MP and his staff who took the children on a tour.

Laura Gee, foundation stage leader at the school, said: “The children leant so much about the place and were all so excited to be in such an amazing building and learning about what happens there.

“This is a visit that the children and staff will never forget.

“Huge thanks to John Mann and his staff for helping to organise this amazing day.”