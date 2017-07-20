St Anne’s pupils are young theatre stars

Pupils from St Anne’s Primary School in Worksop swapped the classroom for the stage this month as they performed Disney’s The Lion King Jr at St Anne’s Church.

Since the May half-term, 96 children from years two to six have been involved in weekly afternoon and after-school rehearsals to bring together this scaled-down version of the hugely popular Broadway production of the hit Disney movie to their stage

The one-hour show, contained many of Elton John’s and Tim Rice’s famous songs, including Circle of Life, Hakuna Matata, He Lives in You and Can you Feel the Love Tonight?.

In all, the St Anne’s pupils presented five performances of the show.

Over the five performances, the children performed to audiences of more than 100 friends and family members at each of the shows.

They also put on a special performance to 130 children and their teachers from Sparken Hill Academy in Worksop.

Peter Phillips, deputy head teacher at St Anne’s commented: “The children have thoroughly loved the production, and were completely undeterred from learning so many songs and lyrics in Zulu.

“They’ve just immersed themselves into it, particularly our year six pupils following the completion of their SATs.

“We are so proud of the children’s achievements and the help and support of the school community, as well as the kind use of the church and it’s facilities from the church community.”