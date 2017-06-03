Spring was one of the warmest since 1910

Early statistics show that both May and spring have been warmer and sunnier than average, according to the Met Office.

A report by the Met Office said: “Although there have been a few chilly days and frosty nights in places during the month of May, mean temperatures for the UK across spring as a whole have been above normal by 1.4°C (using early statistics up to May 29) with Spring 2017 likely to rank among the top five warmest in our series back to 1910.

“Looking at the individual countries, England is on course to have the second warmest spring on record (behind 2011) with Northern Ireland likely to have its warmest spring on record.

“Sunshine has also been plentiful for many this spring, which could result in a top 10 ranking for the UK as a whole with sunshine hours around 12 per cent above average with two days still to go.

“It was a sunny May too, with Scotland and Northern Ireland seeing the brightest conditions with values currently running at 20 per cent and 34 per cent above the long-term average for the month.

“In terms of rainfall, amounts have generally been below normal this spring with the UK having received 80% of the long term average (189mm compared to the long-term average of 237.9mm up until May 29).

“However, for the month of May there was more of a north-west/south-east split in rainfall amounts as low pressure brought some spells of rain from around mid-month with a very warm and thundery period towards the end of May.

“As a result much of Scotland and northern and western parts of England had quite a dry month, whereas across much of eastern and south-eastern England totals were a little above average.

“For the UK as a whole, 79 per cent of the May average rainfall figure has been recorded so far (55.2mm versus 70mm).”