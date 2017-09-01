Sporty staff on their marks for hospital trust’s children’s services

Staff at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) took part in a charity sports day which raised more than £1,200 for children’s services.

Natalie Yaw, children’s nurse at the trust, organised the energetic day for staff with activities such as the egg and spoon race, a tug of war contest as well as a three-legged and a skipping race.

Alongside the games, other members of the team ran a variety of different stalls like tombola, with prizes kindly donated by participants and well-wishers, while a host of homemade treats were also available for purchase.

In the run up to the event, prizes were donated by companies throughout Doncaster and Bassetlaw which have been used in raffles for both staff and patients.

All the money raised from these draws has been collected and put towards the grand total.

Natalie said: “This was such a fantastic day for all competitors and spectators.

“So much work was put into making the event a success and it was lovely to see everyone coming together to raise money for our children’s services.

“It’s definitely worth considering holding another charity day similar to this in the future as it was such a big hit this year.”

At grand sum of £1,232 was raised in total, including money collected from previous events at Easter and Christmas.

All money will be split between the children’s services at Doncaster and Bassetlaw hospitals and will be put towards purchasing new sensory equipment for children who attend.

The trust serves a region of more 400,000 people at three main hospitals, including Bassetlaw Hospital in Worksop as well as Doncaster and Mexborough, and community locations such as Retford Hospital

If you would like to get involved in fundraising for our hospitals, please contact the communications team on 01302 366666 (ext 644244).