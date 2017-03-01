Software specialist visited by chairman of West Lindsey District Council

Saxilby-based software specialists OrderWise recently welcomed a distinguished guest from West Lindsey District Council.

Chairman of West Lindsey District Council, Councillor Roger Patterson, was welcomed by Director David Hallam and his management team to take a tour of the company’s recently expanded premises.

David took Coun Patterson to meet teams across the company to see how OrderWise manages its 1,000 customers. The council representatives were also taken on a tour of the new £1.2 million expansion, which will open in March.

David said: “It was great to host Coun Patterson’s visit. To share our story is always a pleasure but it’s also great to let our local council know what we are doing from day to day.

“We employ most of our workforce from the immediate area, so it was good to meet a member of the council to bridge that gap between us and the people in charge of decision-making in this area.”

Coun Patterson said: “As Chairman of the council, it’s great to be able to go and meet people around the district and to be inspired by what they do and David’s story in particular is inspiring.”