Smoking banned in Worksop’s Canch and other playparks across the district

A smoking ban has been rolled out across children’s play areas in Worksop in a bid to protect the town’s youngsters from second hand smoke.

The “voluntary” ban was rubber-stamped by Bassetlaw District Council earlier this month.

The scheme would see signage placed in 34 playparks throughout the district, including Worksop’s Canch, asking people not to smoke.

Councillor Julie Leigh, cabinet member for Neighbourhoods, said: “By making children’s play areas in Council owned parks a smoke free zone, we are offering protection from the harmful effects of second-hand smoke and join a number of other local authorities who have successfully introduced voluntary smoke-free zones in play areas.

“Bassetlaw District Council takes an active role in discouraging smoking and if we can create more places where children do not see this as normal behaviour, we can help to discourage a future generation of adults from taking up smoking before it becomes a habit.

“We will also be working with our partners who serve food in our parks to ensure that healthy options are available.”

Councillors say a consultation into the ban showed 92 percent of residents were in favour of it.

An online poll by the Guardian also found 123 out of 199 people were in favour of the initiative.

Some residents however said the ban, being voluntary, was an “oxymoron” and would would be “very difficult” to enforce.

“I feel we would be relying upon people’s good nature to follow the ban and there would be some who would not comply,” one response said.

Another resident said they felt the Council “had it in” for smokers, adding: “A smoker in the open is no more dangerous than a car exhaust.”

But most responses offered their support.

“I personally cannot believe that anyone would think it is acceptable to smoke in an area where children play,” said one resident.