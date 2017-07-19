SLIDESHOW: A round-up of this week’s best readers’ pictures

Have your say

Readers have been out and about taking pictures of life across the area.

Here is a round-up of some the best snaps sent in this week.

If you would like to see your picture appear online and in the newspaper please send them in via email.

They don’t have to be related to a news story - they could be a local landmark, a gathering of friends - anything that records everyday life.

Check back again next week to see more great shots.