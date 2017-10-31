Sight-saving service celebrates reaching a landmark

A screening programme in Bassetlaw, which provides potentially sight-saving eye checks, is celebrating a landmark achievement.

The Diabetic Eye Screening Programme, which runs clinics at both Bassetlaw Hospital and Retford Hospital has been operating for just six months and has just screened its 2,500th patient.

Eye screening checks for diabetic retinopathy, which is a complication of diabetes that is caused by high blood sugar levels damaging the back of the eye.

This can lead to a loss of sight if not detected and treated early.

Tomoko Ueta, who was the 2,500th patient to be screened with the new service, said: “I have only recently been diagnosed with diabetes and within two weeks of receiving my diagnosis I was attending my eye screening.

“I was amazed at how quickly I got an appointment.”

Amanda Stallard, diabetic eye screening manager, said: “The service has totally transformed over the last six months.

“We now have a more holistic approach to diabetes care in Bassetlaw which combines screening and diabetes education into an all in one service for our patients and we’re getting really good feedback from the people who use it.”