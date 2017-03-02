Shoplifter banned from being with boyfriend in Worksop

A prolific shoplifter has been banned from Worksop town centre with her partner and entering any shops, a court heard.

Lyndsey Fox, 35, of Hope Street, did not appear at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday when the terms of a criminal behaviour order (CBO) were made.

The court heard she had already breached a CBO imposed for theft, in December, last year.

PCSO Ruth Dixon, based at Worksop Police Station, asked for Fox to be banned from entering any shops in the town centre, except a pharmacy on Potter Street, where she collects medication, and from Morrisons, on Kilton Road.

She also requested that Fox be banned from possessing any psychoactive substances or “legal highs”, and told the court there was equipment at the council office which could identify the drugs.

She also asked for an order banning Fox from associating with Craig Hagen in a pedestrianised area of the town, to prevent street drinking, drug misuse, theft and begging.

“We are not preventing them from having a life together,” PCSO Dixon said. “It is just that small area of the town centre.”

The prohibitions were granted by district judge Andrew Meachin.