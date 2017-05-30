Sharon used her passion for fitness to start her own business

A Retford based business womanhas been nominated for the 2017 Notts Business Woman award by one of her loyal clients.

Sharon Sheriff is the owner of 1-2-1 Fitness and is a personal trainer, fitness instructor and, more recently, a sports massage therapist.

Sharon’s passion for fitness started many years ago while serving as a member of the Armed Forces.

But after having to leave this behind due to personal circumstances, Sharon’s own fitness suffered greatly leading to weight gain and health issues, and sadly took a back seat while she raised her family.

As her children grew up and left home and her job left her feeling unfulfilled her thoughts returned to fitness and a new challenge. From there she decided to take advantage of her love of fitness and began creating her own brand and business.

Sharon said: “I was in retail management and area management for 15 years and always attended a gym after a back injury forced the issue of my weight gain, and I fell into spin and classes and loved it.

“Faced with redundancy I took the route of exercise to music then personal training.

“I had always been fit while serving in the army and while abroad but coming home I stopped being interested as the job and family life took over and weight gain started, so getting back in the gym and being encouraged by a good friend and instructor I fell into the job.

“But I wouldn’t change it now at all. When asked ‘do I like my job’ I feel that smile start inside and I just say I love it and think of my clients and that smile is there every day, getting out of bed isn’t a chore. I look forward to each day and it’s highlights and its challenges.

“I want to help people and make a difference to create and develop great fitness and nutritional habits, build strong, healthy bodies and accomplish their own goals.

“I want to use my passion, knowledge, experience and for fitness to motivate people on their own journeys, increase their health, self esteem and maintain a positive self image.

“Whether it’s my personal training business or classes, or my new enterprise in Sports Massage Therapy, I’m 100 per cent committed to the journey my clients take.

“And I never give up on anyone. Someone helped me realise my potential and stuck by me and if I can help just one person it worthwhile.”

Sharon says her client base has always been organic, she has never advertised, word of mouth being her source of clients so being nominated for this award has made her immensely proud and honoured.

Sharon said: “It’s most rewarding seeing a client reach there goals and, challenges reaching their potential and pushing themselves to achieve more, the set backs they have and getting those rectified so the client stays on track, usually around food, emotions and helping the client to get back on track in a class environment it’s seeing that new starter develop make friends grow in confidence and enjoy getting and again striving to do more so pushing them selves. challenge in classes is to make it interesting and challenging for members all the time and fun it’s gotta be fun also people need to feel welcomed and safe.”

Sharon was born in Singapore but grew up in County Durham before settling in Retford. But she has spent time time working in the Women’s Royal Army Corps and Naffi (Navy, Army and Air Force Institute in Germany and Northern Ireland.

Sharon is married to Dean and has four sons, two of her own and two step sons.

She said: “I’m exceptionally proud of them for so many reasons, they all have grown into amazing young men, and my husband Dean and I have a lot to be thankful for.

“Dean works away in his job so our time when he’s home is precious but he supports what I do as we are both self employed.”

