Sex assault man fled when chased by victim in Mansfield

A Shirebrook man who sexually assaulted a woman in Mansfield town centre fled when his victim confronted him and took his picture, a court heard.

Prabhjot Singh followed the woman, then began walking alongside her, as she headed for the Wilko car park to meet her cousin after a night out, on April 30.

“He maintained shoulder to shoulder contact for a few steps,” said Ruth Snodin, prosecuting. “She decided to ignore him.”

Singh reached up the woman’s skirt, squeezed her buttocks and painfully touched her, the court heard.

“She told her cousin what happened and they decided to look for him. He tried to grab her phone and pull it off her when she tried to take a picture, but she managed to get it off him,” said Mrs Snodin.

“He ran off and was stopped by a door man.”

In a statement, the woman said: “On this occasion I felt degraded and disgusted by his actions.

“I now feel nervous about going out and will abstain from doing so in the immediate future.”

Singh, 28, of Field Drive, Shirebrook, admitted sexual assault when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Wednesday.

Satinder Bath, mitigating, said: “It was an isolated incident. He had gone out with friends. He drank far more than he has ever drunk before.

“He initially mistook her for his girlfriend. He is extremely remorseful. He puts it down to his state of mind.”

He was given a three month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to carry out 15 days of a rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also put on the sex offenders’ register for the next five years. He must pay £200 compensation to the victim.