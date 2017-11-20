Selston nurse’s drink drive arrest

A Selston nurse failed to provide to give a breath sample when she was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, a court heard.

A member of the public saw Kellie McClure’s car bump into a wall on her driveway, on Church Lane, on the evening of November 4, and called the police.

“She came to the door and was described as stumbling and falling over,” said prosecutor Robert Carr.

“She was taken to the police station and failed to give the necessary two samples. She didn’t say she had a medical condition.”

McClure, 47, admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said she was a senior staff nurse who was off work because of a stress-related illness.

He said alcohol had started to become problematic for her and she was seeking help.

Her licence was revoked as a consequence of that problem, he added.

McClure told the court she had been on various types of medication and had a chest infection on the night in question.

She was banned for 12 months. She was fined £90 and ordered to pay £85 costs, with a £30 victim surcharge.