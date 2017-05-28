Search still on for Bella the lamb after her best friend Blake the border collie is found

Blake the border collie who went missing with his best friend a lamb called Bella has been found after three weeks.

But the search is still on for his little companion.

A major search was launched after the pair disappeared from from their garden in Perlethorpe near Clumber Park, on Monday, May 8.

A spokeswoman for Harvey’s Army, who have been helping to find the missing pair, said: “Blake was found safe and well on Saturday and so we just need to find Bella now.

“He is absolutely fine, I believe someone found him and returned him back to owner Natalie which was such a relief for her.”

Owners Natalie Haywood and Jordan Knight say the pair struck up an unlikely friendship and were ‘inseparable’. Volunteers, park rangers and pet detectives with sniffer dogs scoured Sherwood Forest to try and find the pair.

Natalie and Jordan made a desperate appeal for anyone who may have seen the unusual pair to get in touch.

Natalie even appeared on This Morning on Wednesday, May 10, via videolink and offered a £200 reward and presenter Phillip Schofield announced they would up the offer to £1,000 for the animals’ safe return.