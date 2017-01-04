“Rude” farmer breached shotgun rules in Papplewick

A Papplewick farmer who was “rude and abusive” to a police officer when told he was breaching firearms laws has been fined £1,000.

Thomas John Cundy, 47, of Blidworth Waye, admitted failing to notify police about the weapons during a routine check on October 12, 2016.

Magistrates in Mansfield heard Cundy told officers both shotguns, which belonged to his parents-in-law, had been deactivated, but could not produce paperwork to prove this.

But tests later revealed that both guns could still be fired, the court heard.

“During the interview the defendant was rude and abusive to the the police officer,” said Ruth Snodin, prosecuting.

“He said only he had access to the cabinet where the shotguns were kept and he never took them out.”

Tony Cunningham, mitigating, said: “They have been farmers for years and guns have always been an integral part of their life.

“He had a firearms licence. All he had to do was register them. He genuinely didn’t believe he needed to.

“He didn’t use it in any dangerous circumstances or in any dangerous way that would justify cancelling his firearms certificate.”

Magistrates ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the shotguns, but Cundy was allowed to keep his firearms certificate.

He was fined £1,000, and ordered to pay a £100 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.