RISE AND SHINE: Live weather, travel and fun features

Good morning and welcome to our live news feed.
It's the start of another working week and we'll be here until 10am, bringing you all the latest weather, travel and news updates. Keep refreshing the page to stay up to date.
Good morning and welcome to our live news feed.
It's the start of another working week and we'll be here until 10am, bringing you all the latest weather, travel and news updates. Keep refreshing the page to stay up to date.
Almost Done!
Registering with Retford Trader and Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.