Rev Gough is the new priest at St Anne’s

The Rev David Gough has been licensed as Priest -in -Charge of St Anne’s in Worksop, St Mary’s in Norton Cuckney and St Winifred’s in Holbeck by the Bishop of Southwell & Nottingham, the Rt Rev Paul Williams.

Rev Gough was previously vicar of St James Woodhouse and Area Dean in the Attercliffe Deanery in the Diocese of Sheffield.

David said: “My family and I are very excited to be here in Worksop and to be part of St Anne’s church. I am looking forward to working alongside and getting to know the people here, those in St Anne’s school and meeting folk in the wider community.

“I am passionate about the good news of Jesus being lived out in people’s lives and my hope and prayer is that we will see God’s kingdom growing over the coming years.”