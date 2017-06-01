Retford Rotarians dig in for Muddy Fork charity

Members of Retford Rotary Club have been helping out new mental health charity Muddy Fork.

Retford Rotarians David Towers and Roger Stenson handed over brand new garden tools to Dom Schad from the charity, which uses gardening activities to help people in the north Nottinghamshire area improve their well-being.

The Rotarians’ timing was perfect as preparation work for Muddy Forks’ new well-being garden project in Babworth starts this month and participants will have some digging to do.

Muddy Fork continues the work of the previous Recovery garden project based at Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust’s Idle Valley nature reserve at Retford.

Dom Schad said ‘The trust has been really supportive over the years, allowing us to borrow their tools, but it’s time for us to stand on our own two muddy feet now and have our own, especially with the Babworth project taking off in June.

“We’re really grateful for the support and donations that Retford Rotary have given us so we can invest in durable gardening tools, and also our very first piece of IT equipment – our laptop!’

David Towers, president of Retford Rotary Club, added: “Our members were really impressed when they first met Dom last year.

“The service they provide is wonderful, and the work they do is priceless for the people they help.

“We’re very proud to support them to help make a difference to peoples’ lives.”

A combination of fresh air, gentle exercise and gardening activities have been proven time and again to improve mental health and well-being.

This is where Muddy Forks’ gardening projects can support or provide an alternative to traditional medicine and counselling.

Regular activities include willow weaving, beekeeping and growing trees and wildflowers, following the seasons from soil preparation, sowing seeds and planting, all the way to harvesting.

Due to recent success and participants moving into employment, there are places available for anyone who feels they might like to give the gardening project a go.

For more information, call Dom on 07745 617650, email domschad@muddyfork.org or visit www.muddyfork.org