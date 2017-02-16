Retford motorist still over limit days after “big session”

A Retford man was still drunk days after going on a “big session”, a court heard.

Kenneth Grieveson’s Nissan was stopped on Lidgit Lane, on January 27, this year, when a breath test recorded 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, while the limit is 35.

He was also clocked travelling at 96mph on the A46, near Kinnoulton, at 2.07pm on August 26, last year.

Grieveson, 30, of Hillcrest Mews, admitted speeding and drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He told the court: “I only went out to buy some fags. I had gone on a big session a few days before.”

The chair remarked: “It must have been a heck of a session.”

Griveson replied: “It was pretty bad. That’s why I didn’t drive for a couple of days.”

The court heard the dad-of four worked all over the country in a self-employed capacity.

He had a previous conviction for failing to provide a specimen from 2015.

He was banned for 40 months and fined £500, with a £50 victim surcharge and £85 costs.