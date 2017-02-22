Retford man headbutted cop after NYE binge

A Retford man headbutted a police officer on New Year’s Eve as he was being arrested in his boxer shorts after an all-day drinking binge, a court heard.

John Marshall was woken up by police at 10.30pm, at his Albert Street home, after a complaint was made by his partner.

He was handcuffed and led out of the address in his boxer shorts, but became irate in the police car and demanded his phone.

When the constable tried to fasten his seatbelt, Marshall swung his head and caused the officer “immediate pain”, said Judith Kirkham, prosecuting.

The court heard he had previous convictions in 2009 for battery and 2011 for drink driving.

Marshall, 29, admitted assaulting an officer when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He told magistrates he ran out of anti-depressants the day before, but thought he “would be all right to go out to celebrate.”

Marshall, who was unrepresented, said he had since stopped drinking alcohol.

He was given a 12 month community order with 15 days of a rehabilitation activity.

No court costs were awarded, but he ws ordered to pay £150 compensation to the officer.