Retford firm given special Armed Services honour

Traffic Labour Supplies in Retford has been honoured with a Silver Employer Recognition Scheme Award for the support they have given to members of their teams who serve, or have previously served, in the Armed Forces.

At a ceremony in Loughborough, 21 public and private sector businesses from around the region were presented with a certificate by Colonel Tom Redgate, Deputy Commander (Reserves) of the regional Army HQ.

In order to achieve a Silver Award, employers have signed the Armed Forces Covenant and have shown flexibility towards the annual training commitments and mobilisation of reservist employees and have supported the employment of cadet instructors, Armed Forces veterans (including wounded, injured and sick) and military spouses and partners.

John Wilson, the Ministry of Defence’s regional employer engagement director, said: “Employing members of the Armed Forces community is beneficial to employers as they can often use the specialist skills and training individuals have gained in their workplace.

“Skills such as teamwork, problem-solving and having the experience of leading a team can be transferred into any civilian organisation.”