Retford chef’s 80mph police chase in mum’s car

A trainee chef from Retford shook off police in an 80mph chase after he took his mother’s car without permission, a court heard.

Declan Burton took the Skoda Fabia from his mum’s address on the Oval, and the police were informed, on the evening of October 13.

“He picked up two friends and then saw the police behind him,” said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka. “He decided he wasn’t going to stop at that point.

“Speeds of 80 mph were reached.

“Police lost sight of the Skoda and they abandoned the chase.

“Shortly afterwards they found him after his mum told them where he might be found.”

Burton, 19, of Town Street, Sutton-cum-Lound, admitted taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, failing to stop, and driving without a licence or insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

The court heard he received a two year community order with 30 days of rehabilitation, for assault, in January 2016.

Mary Dixon, mitigating, said: “I wish I could give you an explanation as to why he did this, but I can’t.

“It is one of those senseless things that young men do.”

Probation officer Greta Percival recommended a curfew for the trainee chef, who is halfway through a college course.

Burton was given another community order, with an eight week curfew, from 7pm to 7am, at his place of work, where he also lives.

Six points were added to his provisional licence, and he must pay £85 court costs and an £85 victim surcharge.