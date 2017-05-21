Retford Arts Festival is back and raring to go

The second Retford Arts Festival takes place this weekend.

The festival has grown from last year and will now be at 17 venues, in and around the town, all showing work from a range of artists, from published professionals to local amateur art groups, using a variety of styles.

As well as art, this yea also sees literature being included with Charles Enson and Anthony Cropper who will be carrying out workshops, Dawn Cragg giving an evening talk in Spencer’s on the Square and Chris Abbott talking about Travels of a Cat.

Authors Adrian Gray, Maria Dziedman, and Steven Spurden will also be giving talks.

An exhibition from the nationally acclaimed artist, Susan Isaacs, will open on the first day of the festival tomorrow (Saturday) at The Hub on Churchgate and will run until July 1.

Last year’s festival attracted more than 3,500 visitors, and with the festival now running over all three days if the bank holiday weekend until Monday, July 29, more are expected this year.

Venues taking part include: The Hub, hosting Brushstrokes and Retford Life Drawing Group; St Swithun’s church with a display of 16 independent artists (Saturday and Monday only); Harry’s Coffee Shop with artist Elda Bowie and entertainment (Saturday only); and new venue Retford Scout Hut featuring the work from the Worksop Art Society.

Also taking part will be Bassetlaw Museum (Saturday only); Spencer’s on the Square with work from three artists, including Andy Massey; The Bay Tree hosting North Notts Textile group and Village Art from Treswell; Print Ink Co featuring the latest state of the art printing where you can try your hand at printing your own tea towel (Saturday only); Idle Valley Nature Reserve featuring a large display of children’s art from a number of local schools and Grove Street Methodist Church with work from the Pippins Art Group, Sutton Art Group and othes.

Further venues include Swanyard Studios which is the home of the Retford Art Society featuring work from their members and workshops; Retford library with an exhibition, talks, workshops and other activities (Saturday only); Courtyard Galleries featuring selected artists; Deli & Dine with artists and entertainment and the Labour Hall hosting talks and workshops.

Additionally, at Grapevine Studios in Mattersey there is an open studios event and Raku firing (pre-fired tea bowls will be available to purchase and decorate to fire in the Raku kiln).

Artists exhibiting around the venues include Jill Atkinson, Iona Birch, Freya Black, Elda Bowie, Denise Harrington, Ginny Hawke, Andy Massey, John Nooth, Kay Nooth, Denise Owen, Mary Pibworth, Cath Ray, Richard Sampson, Rachel Scott, Helen Tucker, Polly Warren, Christine Howard, Chris Daniels, Edward Daniels, Brushstrokes, Village Art Treswell, Pippins Art, Sutton Art, and North Notts Textile Group.

The festival official opens at 11am on Saturday with most venues open from 10am to 4pm during the event.

However, some do vary, details are in programmes which are available from The Hub and the Rotary stall.

For more information, Chris Daniels on 01777 711771 or chris@retfordhub.org, Rick Brand on 01427 891376 or rickbrand@hotmail.com or Sharon Richardson at sharon28.sr@googlemail.com