RESULTS: Labour maintains grip on Worksop after losing control of Nottinghamshire County Council

Labour held onto power of its four Worksop wards in the local elections today after the Conservatives managed to seize three seats from elsewhere in the district.
The party maintained its grip on the town with Alan Rhodes, Kevin Greaves, Glynn Gilfoyle and Sybil Fielding re-elected for Worksop North, South, East and West respectively.
Alan Rhodes, who won back his seat with 2,000 votes, said was “very grateful” but “saddened” after Labour lost full control of Nottinghamshire County Council.
The Conservatives are now the biggest group at the authority, securing 31 seats- but failed to win an overall majority.
In Bassetlaw, the Conservatives saw particular victory in Retford where the town’s East and West seats were snatched from the Independents and Labour by Steve Vickers and Mike Quigley.
Steve Vickers, who won by 37 votes, said he was “stunned” at the gain and was looking forward to making sure Retford “finally gets what it deserves”.
The overall turnout for Nottinghamshire is confirmed as 35.2 per cent.
A full list of the results for Bassetlaw:
Blyth and Harworth: LABOUR HOLD
Cowan, Alex Jordan (Liberal Democrats) - 224
Gray, Adam Michael (Conservative Party) - 444
Hudson, John Andrew (United Kingdom Independence Party) - 289
Place, Sheila Janice (Labour Party) - 1,529 - Elected
Misterton: CONSERVATIVE GAIN
Brand, Hazel (Independent) - 1,125
Hunter, Mark Peter (Liberal Democrats) - 293
Taylor, Dave (United Kingdom Independence Party) - 251
Taylor, Tracey Lee (Conservative Party) - 1,994 - Elected
Retford East: CONSERVATIVE GAIN
Skelding, Pam (Labour Party) - 1,291
Vickers, Steve (Conservative Party) - 1,328 - Elected
Wade, Jon (United Kingdom Independence Party) - 190
Ware, Stephen John (Liberal Democrats) - 152
Retford West: CONSERVATIVE GAIN
Coggles, Jennifer Anne (Liberal Democrats) - 272
Pulk, Darrell Eduard (Labour Party) - 1,357
Quigley, Mike (Conservative Party) - 1,411 - Elected
Tuxford: CONSERVATIVE HOLD
Clayton, Tony (United Kingdom Independence Party) - 176
Duveen, Mat (Liberal Democrats) - 159
Gallucci, Frederick (Labour Party) - 544
Ogle, John (Conservative Party) - 2,245 - Elected
Worksop East: LABOUR HOLD
Airey, Andrew (United Kingdom Independence Party) - 277
Gilfoyle, Glynn (Labour Party) - 1,855 - Elected
Gray, Michael Tom (Conservative Party) - 372
Savage, Connor Lewis (Liberal Democrats) - 105
Worksop North: LABOUR HOLD
Barnes, Richard (Conservative Party) - 933
Davies, Adam (Liberal Democrats) - 110
Rhodes, Alan (Labour Party) - 2,000 - Elected
Vernon, Roger Martin (United Kingdom Independence Party) - 263
Worksop South: LABOUR HOLD
Auckland, Emma Jane (Conservative Party) - 1,100
Barker, Christopher Paul (United Kingdom Independence Party) - 242
Duveen, Leon Maurice (Liberal Democrats) - 147
Greaves, Kevin Maurizio (Labour Party) - 1,801 - Elected
Worksop West: LABOUR HOLD
Briggs, Rachel Elizabeth (United Kingdom Independence Party) - 748
Fielding, Sybil Jacqueline (Labour Party) - 1,700 - Elected
Russell, Simon Andrew (Liberal Democrats) - 296
Ollerton: LABOUR HOLD
Bardill, Glenn John Alexander (Conservative Party) - 1,484
Cooke, Christopher (Liberal Democrat) - 126
Pringle, Mike (Labour Party) - 1,940 - Elected