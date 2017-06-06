Residents urged to boycott wild animal circus

A travelling circus has hit back after a campaign group urged residents not to visit its shows on the Derbyshire/Nottinghamshire because they feature wild animals.

Peter Jolly's Circus got underway at Shilo Way, Awsworth, on Wednesday.

According to Animal Defenders International, the circus is one of only two in the UK to still use wild animals.

The group claims it is an 'outdated practice which is overwhelmingly opposed by the public and animal experts' and urged residents to shun the circus.

Jan Creamer, president of ADI, said: "We have has repeatedly documented the suffering and abuse of animals in circuses.

"Circuses simply cannot meet the needs of animals in small, mobile accommodation.

"You can help stop the suffering - don’t go to a circus with animals."

A spokesman for Peter Jolly's Circus said: "It's very important to stress that all our animals are well looked after.

"They are part of our circus family so we take special care to meet all their welfare needs.

"We have inspections from Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and independent vets.

The spokesman added: "We'd urge people not to believe the propaganda from the ADI.

"They shouldn’t be telling people what they should and shouldn't do."

The circus - whose performances include camels, zebras and ducks - will leave the area after its performance on Sunday afternoon.