Residents start to receive their new brown bins

Residents in Bassetlaw who have already signed up for the Council’s Garden Waste collections have started to receive their new brown bins.

So far, more than 2,350 people have signed up and paid £30 for the fortnightly collections that will start in March and run through until the end of November 2017; and there is still time to sign up for the scheme.

Councillor Julie Leigh is one of the people who has signed up for the scheme and she is pictured with her new brown bin.

She said: “This is a fantastic new service that will help residents to recycle more and hopefully save them a sometimes lengthy trip to the local recycling centres.

“It also offers great value for money at a cost of less than 60p per week and I would encourage as many people as possible to sign up for this scheme.”

If you would like to sign up to the Council’s Garden Waste Collection or to find out more visit www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/gardenwaste.