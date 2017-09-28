Ranby prisoner had toothbrush fitted with razor in his cell

A prisoner admitted hiding a toothbrush fitted with a razor blade in his cell at HMP Ranby, a court heard.

The improvised weapon was found when Daniel Andrewatha’s cell was searched, on May 5, and he told officers that it didn’t belong to him, but he didn’t report it for fear of getting in trouble, said prosecutor Ruth Snodin.

Andrewatha, 22, now of HMP Wealstun, Weatherby, admitted the offence, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

The court heard he was serving a prison sentence for possession of a bladed article and attempted robbery, after his conviction in 2015.

He was sent to Nottingham Crown Court, on October 19, to be sentenced.