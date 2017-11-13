Ranby House pupils to sing in Carpenters tribute show

Pupils from Ranby House School in Retford will be taking to the stage this week to be part of professional show at the town’s Majestic Theatre.

The Carpenters Story is a highly acclaimed tribute show to the popular 70’s group The Carpetners, who famously recorded hits like Superstar, (They Long To Be) Close To You, We’ve Only Just Begun, Yesterday Once More, Top of the World, Please Mr Postman, Rainy Days and Mondays, and more.

The show was created by Philip Aldridge, who is from Tuxford.

He has invited young singers to be part of the show when it has come to Retford before and once again, this weekened he has offered members of the Ranby House School Singers Choir, who are all aged six to 11 , to take part in the show, performing in a number called Sing.

First created back in 1986, The Carpenters Story was one of the UK’s very first tribute-style shows of its kind.

Now, more than three decades, later it continue to entertain sell-out audiences throughout Europe and the rest of the world.

The show is at the Majestic Theatre tonight (Friday) at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available on 01777 706866 or www.majesticretford.com