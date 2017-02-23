Rampton patient who kicked nurse in the head is jailed

A violent Rampton patient who punched and kicked a male nurse in the head, also attacked another nurse and a fellow patient following 18 previous convictions, a court heard.

Liban Awale threw a plate at one male nurse and then turned on his colleague who he tried to help, punching him in the face and kicking him in the head when he fell to the ground.

“He felt Mr Awale was trying to use his full strength but couldn’t because of the space of the room,” said Chloe Griggs, prosecuting.

The man was taken to A&E after the assault in Awale’s room, on November 29, last year, which left him with lacerations to his chin and the side of his head.

On Thursday, magistrates in Mansfield also heard how a nursing assistant was helping fold his laundry, on October 1, 2016, when Awale hit him in the face and briefly knocked him out.

And Awale punched a fellow patient without warning, while he watched TV in the day room, at around 2pm, on July 30, 2016.

The patient said the three blows to his jaw were painful for some time, and left him worried that someone would creep up behind him and assault him again.

Awale, 32, admitted three counts of assault on February 2, and was sentenced on February 23.

Andrew Bevan, mitigating, said Awale had a lengthy record of violence, with 18 convictions for battery or common assault, since he arrived at Rampton in 2006.

He said the attack on tha patient was more of a “playful slap or poke”, while the attack on the nursing assistant was “completely unprovoked” and happened when he was talking to a colleague.

A letter from Awale’s doctor confirmed he could be sent to prison as the financial penalties he had so far received were not working.

Awale, who is mentally ill and has learning difficulties, could be returned to Rampton if he failed to continue taking his medication, the letter said.

He was given four months in prison for the “serious unprovoked attacks” which were aggravated by his previous “awful record of attacks on staff”.

He must also pay compensation of £150, £50 to and £25 to his victims.