Rampton patient gouged nurse in the eye

A Rampton patient gouged a nursing assistant’s eye and wrecked his room because he felt “hard done by”, a court has heard.

Martin Jones attacked the male nurse on April 14, after he was told to tidy his Aintree ward room, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

“He lunged at the nursing assistant and forced him against the wall and tried to gouge his right eye,” he said. “Other staff arrived and detained him.”

And on January 4 he caused £908 of damage to his room after he felt ignored by a member of staff.

“He had been segregated in his room because of his general behaviour,” said Mr Carr.

“He picked up the television and threw it at the door, breaking the screen. He picked up a piece of the perspex screen and slashed his mattress cover.

“He levered out the mains plug socket, scratched the window and tried to break down the door.”

Jones, 31, admitted the assault and criminal damage via his solicitor Andrew Bevan, at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was given four months in prison for assault, in August, last year.

Mr Bevan said Jones poked the nurse accidentally in the eye and denied damaging the door, which cost £174.

“When he returned from prison he was put in a different room and feels he wasn’t given the same treatment,” he said.

“He feels hard done by. He didn’t receive the same levels of medication in custody.”

Jones was fined £85, with a £30 victim surcharge and was ordered to pay £733 compensation to Rampton and £150 to the nursing assistant.