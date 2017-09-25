Python makes the cut for canal trust

The Chesterfield Canal Trust has begun its autumn season of vegetation trimming.

The vessel used was Python, an 88 year old ex-British Waterways workboat that has been restored by volunteers from the trust.

Python is ideal for the task as it has a large open cargo hold which held lots of builders’ bags into which all the cut material was put.

Volunteers were cutting back branches and young trees that were hanging over the canal – work that can only be done from a boat, unlike hedge cutting along the towpath that is easily accessible and done regularly.

By the end of the first day, the team had covered three miles of the canal.

The volunteers were joined by Sean McGinley, the Canal & River Trust’s waterway manager for the East Midlands.

He said: “It is difficult to put into words just how valuable Python is to us.

“Offside vegetation management is one of those jobs that always needs doing but is sometimes challenging to implement.

“Keeping on top of it, is the best way to manage it and Python, with her team of volunteers, allows this to happen.

The volunteers were organised by Jan Warsop.

She has prepared a schedule of 17 days of trimming running up to the first week in November.

This covers the whole of the eastern section of the canal from Kiveton Park, through Worksop and Retford to the River Trent.

Up to eight people can go at a time, if you would like to help, please go to the website at www.chesterfield-canal-trust.org.uk