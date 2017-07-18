Pupils design new road safety signs for Gringley on the Hill

Pupils at a Gringley on the Hill were asked to help design new road safety signs for the village.

Gringley on the Hill Parish Council are wanting to improve road safety and parking in the village and to try and encourage this the children of St Peters C of E school were asked to help by designing a picture that could be used around the village to support the official signage.

Headteacher, Yvonne Reeson, said: “Member of the Parish Council, Karen Newsome, visited the school council and the children were asked to design road signs that could be placed around the village to encourage drivers to reduce their speed. It has been found that drawings by children have far more impact than standard road signs. The designs needed to be clear and colourful so that they would be seen easily.

“The standard of the entries was very high and the Parish Council found it quite challenging choosing some winners.

“So the next time you are driving through Gringley-on-the-Hill, look out for the new signs and most importantly, stick to the speed limit.”

Coun Karen Newsome said: “The winning pictures were chosen for their bright colours and clear messages which hopefully will also make the children aware of road safety and encourage their parents to adhere to do the same.

“The concept has been used in other towns and hopefully will be a successful reminder to drivers that road safety is important and especially encourage then to remember that children are about.”

First place went to Katy Cowlam, second place was Rose Mee and third place was Amy Clapperton.

The children were awarded with Waterstones Book Vouchers worth £25, £15, £10 that were donated by Coun Annette Simpson on behalf of Bassetlaw District Council.