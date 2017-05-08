Pupils can get creative in drone design in national competition

School children across Bassetlaw are being urged to take part in a national competition to ‘design a drone’.

Amazon, in partnership with the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), has launched the contest inviting primary school-age children across the UK to play their part in the future of science and technology.

The competition will help raise awareness of the CAA’s Drone Code, a simple set of rules and guidelines which outline how to fly drones safely and within the law in the UK.

All primary school children in Years Two to Five in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are eligible to enter.

Students will be asked to design their interpretation of a delivery drone to serve a humanitarian purpose or improve society.

Scenarios could include first-response medical aid, sending flowers to a loved one who is unwell, or delivering toys to children in need.

The national winner will have the opportunity to tour Amazon Prime Air’s Development Centre in Cambridge, UK where their design will be exhibited for a year.

Winners will also be awarded Amazon Fire tablets, gift baskets and cash prizes for teaching resources for their class.

Teachers can register their interest and download competition materials at http://designadrone.uk/.

The competition runs until June 2 and winners will be announced at the end of June.

Judges will be comprised of representatives from Amazon Prime Air, the Civil Aviation Authority and leaders in innovation across various industries.

Lauren Kisser, operations director at Amazon Prime Air, commented: “Amazon is thrilled to partner with the UK CAA on the Design a Drone competition.

“We share a belief that the safe use of drones can make a positive contribution to society.

“With this competition, we aim to help students, teachers and parents from across the UK think about how drone technology can benefit communities and learn how to fly their own drones safely.

“I can’t wait to see what they create.”

Jonathan Nicholson, assistant director of communications at the CAA, added: “While we absolutely want everyone to have fun with their drones, but safety must always be the top priority.

“This partnership with Amazon is part of a wider initiative looking at establishing a safe and responsible attitude toward drone flying.

“By educating school children now about the basic safe flying rules we can help to protect both the safety of the public and aviation industry and the opportunities for drones in the future.”

The full Drone Code can be seen at www.dronesafe.uk

Amazon has a development centre in Cambridge working on a range of projects including Prime Air, the company’s delivery system designed to safely get packages to customers in 30 minutes or less using drones.