Public gross misconduct hearing for Notts police officer

A police officer will face a gross misconduct hearing for sexually inappropriate, degrading, aggressive and unprofessional actions towards female colleagues.

The offences range nearly a two-year period from 24 February 2014 until 1 December 2015.

The misconduct hearing will be at Nottinghamshire Police Headquarters at 11am on Monday 13 February 2017.

The chair has determined the hearing will be held in public The hearing will be for A police officer offences between 24 February 2014 and 1 December 2015.

Members of the public can attend although space is limited and you must register in advance before midday on 10 February 2017.

Spaces will be allocated on a first come first served basis.

To pre-register for the hearing by call 101 ext 800 2562 during office hours.

Alternatively email the office at psd@nottinghamshire.pnn.police.uk leaving your name and contact telephone number.