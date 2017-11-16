Pub recognised at Loo of the Year Awards

A Gainsborough pub has won acclaim for the quality and standards of its toilets in the Loo of the Year Awards 2017.

The Sweyn Forkbeard in Silver Street has been awarded a platinum star rating by inspectors which is the highest award possible.

The awards, celebrating their 30th anniversary this year, are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors make unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

The platinum rating is given only to outlets which offer “exceptional toilets.”

Sweyn Forkbeard Manager, Amanda Fretwell, said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in first-class condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

The Loo of the Year Awards 2017 managing director, Mike Bone, said: “The toilets at The Sweyn Forkbeard have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

“The pub richly deserves its platinum award, the highest individual award the judges can deliver.”