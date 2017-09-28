Protest to oppose fracking proposal

Residents from Woodsetts were invited to view plans by INEOS who want to build a shale gas exploratory well which could lead to fracking.

INEOS presented its ideas and plans at a consultation event at Woodsetts Village Hall with a view of eventually submitting a planning application to Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council.

Community Liason Manager at INEOS, Gordon Grant, said: “We have had plenty of interest and plenty of people coming over.

“We have got experts from all the different sections of the application.

“It is a chance for us to show people what it is we have got planned.”

The proposed site for the exploration well is land to the south of Dinnington Road, Woodsetts.

If approved the well will be drilled to a depth of approximately 2,800 metres.

Commercial Director at INEOS, Lynn Calder, said: “We will use this event to hear what people’s concerns are and see if there is anything we can do to address those concerns.

“Sometimes we won’t be able to but there might be things we can do and we can include them in our planning application.”

Woodsetts Against Fracking held its own event parallel to the consultation to present their views on the subject.

Richard Scholey from Woodsetts Against Fracking said: “We conducted a survey and 90 per cent of the people of Woodsetts are against fracking in the area.

“We want to inform people about the risks associated with fracking and give them the knowledge and awareness they need to approach the exhibition that INEOS are presenting so they can ask some probing questions and hold them to account.”

It is anticipated that the site construction and rig assembly will take three months, the drilling will take five months and will be a 24 hour operation and then the removal of the rig will take up to one month.

For more information about INEOS and the Woodsetts plans visit www.ineosshale.com.