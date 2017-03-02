Prison threat for Mansfield man who lied for drink driver

A Mansfield man who told police he was driving a female friend’s car out of “drunken sympathy” could have been sent to prison, a court heard.

Wayne Hook was a passenger in the car when it was stopped in Mansfield, on February 13, but he shifted into the driver’s seat, said Kate Beardmore, prosecuting.

He was found to be over the limit and charged with driving with excess alcohol, no insurance, or a valid MOT, but the charges were later withdrawn, when the woman admitted she was the driver.

Wayne Hook, 30, of Flintham Court, Mansfield, admitted obstructing a police officer when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

“It was out of drunken sympathy for the lady,” said Justin Atkinson, mitigating.

District judge Andrew Meachin told him: “It was foolish of you to do what you did.

“This could have been a perverting the course of justice charge at the crown court and you could have been facing nine months in custody.”

He fined Hook £400 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £40 victim surcharge.