Prison threat for Hucknall man who contacted woman

A Hucknall man who persisted in contacting a woman he was banned from speaking to has been threatened with prison, a court heard.

Peter Bailey, 31, of Goodall Crescent, admitted breaching a restraining order, after initially denying it, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on August 28.

The court heard he tried to speak to the woman on August 24, despite the court ban, which was imposed on June 6, this year.

He was committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for a year, because he has a history of offending that led to the restraining order and he had caused psychological harm to the woman.

He was ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.